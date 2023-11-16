Danilo is one of the most dedicated current members of the Juventus team, and the Brazilian has demonstrated this commitment by extending his deal with the club.

Since joining Juve in 2019, Danilo has consistently been one of the team’s most reliable players. Juventus has been fortunate to have him, acknowledging his contributions by rewarding him with the captain’s armband.

Although Danilo has been sidelined due to injury for some time, he is expected to return after the international break.

Before signing his latest contract with the club, the defender reportedly attracted interest from other top European sides. Tuttomercatoweb reveals that PSG and Bayern Munich attempted to recruit him, but the Brazilian had no interest in leaving Turin and opted to extend his contract with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our most loyal players, and the former Manchester City man deserves the praise he gets for his commitment to the team.

The defender is not a young player, but he has superb fitness levels, and we expect him to be one of our key men for a long time.

As the team’s captain, he would be eager to lift a trophy soon; hopefully, that will happen at the end of this season.