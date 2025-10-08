Dusan Vlahovic has become the subject of renewed transfer interest from Bayern Munich, with reports suggesting that Juventus may be open to selling the Serbian striker during the January window. Despite his recent contributions to the team, financial considerations and his contract situation could influence the Bianconeri’s decision.

Juventus Facing a Key Decision

In the summer, Juventus placed Vlahovic on the market, believing that the current campaign would be his final season at the club. Negotiations over a new deal had stalled, and there appeared to be little hope of reaching an extension. The forward was also open to a move, yet no serious offers materialised, leaving him to remain in Turin.

Since then, Vlahovic has continued to produce impressive performances, even though he has not consistently featured in the starting line-up. His form has reaffirmed his value, both as a player and as a potential transfer asset. If Juventus decide to part ways with him in January, those performances could help secure a favourable deal for the club.

Bayern’s Interest and Juventus’ Financial Motives

According to Football Italia, Bayern Munich has made initial enquiries regarding a possible January transfer for Vlahovic. The German champions reportedly wish to confirm the player’s availability before advancing negotiations. Bayern’s search for a high-quality centre-forward continues, and Vlahovic’s blend of strength, finishing ability, and tactical intelligence makes him a fitting target.

From Juventus’ perspective, financial factors could play a decisive role. Vlahovic’s current salary stands at approximately one million euros net per month, amounting to more than ten million euros in gross annual costs. Offloading him midway through the season would provide significant savings, potentially exceeding ten million euros, and offer the club greater financial flexibility.

However, selling Vlahovic would carry sporting risks. The striker remains a key contributor, and losing him could weaken the team’s attacking options, potentially affecting their form for the remainder of the campaign. Juventus must therefore weigh the benefits of financial relief against the cost of disrupting their squad balance during a crucial stage of the season.