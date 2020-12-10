Bayern Munich chief responds to Paulo Dybala transfer rumours

Paulo Dybala has been struggling at Juventus this season and he has been linked with a move away from the Bianconeri.

One of the teams that have been linked with a move for him is Bayern Munich, but the club’s president has debunked those rumours.

The Germans have a fine relationship with Juventus which helped them to land Douglas Costa on-loan for this season.

But Karl-Heinz Rummenigge gave an interview with Tuttsport recently and one of the issues he addressed was the rumour linking Dybala to his side.

He said that, just like most fans, he has also heard the rumour linking his side with a move for the Argentinean, but he made it clear that they were untrue and that his team hasn’t had any serious contact with Dybala before now.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “I also heard the rumors about Dybala. I can guarantee you that there is nothing true. we have never had even serious contact with his agent. ”

Dybala will enter the final year of his Juventus contract at the end of this season. The club is expected to give him a new deal, but if his form doesn’t improve, that might not happen.