Bayern Munich choose not to keep Juventus loanee

January 16, 2021 - 11:30 am

Bayern Munich will not be pursuing the permanent transfer of Douglas Costa, according to reports.

The Brazilian was sent on loan to the European champions at the start of this season to make room for the signing of Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa has now established himself as a first-team regular in Turin, but the club will have to deal with Costa returning.

Reports from the German press via Calciomercato says that offloading Costa has become a major issue for Juventus and Bayern will not help them.

The Germans think that it makes no sense to inherit his 6m euros per season salary from the Bianconeri.

Costa has played mainly as a backup at the German side, but he has still managed to make 9 league appearances and 6 in the Champions League.

He has suitors in the Premier League and La Liga, however, none of them is willing to come forward with an offer that the Bianconeri will like.

As things stand, Juventus will have to deal with having him back in their squad at the end of this campaign.

The Bianconeri will still place him in the transfer market when he returns, perhaps a club would take him on loan again for next season.

