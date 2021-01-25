Bayern Munich closes in on a replacement for Juventus target

Bayern Munich has moved to replace Juventus target, David Alaba.

The Germans have given up on signing the Austrian to a new deal, and he will leave them for free in the summer.

Juventus and Real Madrid are two teams that are seriously considering a move for him.

Bayern is looking at the future without him, and Todofichajes says that they have identified Villarreal’s Pau Torres as his ideal replacement.

Torres has been impressive at the Spanish side since he broke into their first team.

He has had several suitors with the report even claiming that Juventus is one of the teams looking to sign him.

Torres would be just another option like Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt, and he wouldn’t be considered the first choice.

But Alaba has won two Champions Leagues among numerous other trophies at Bayern, and he should walk into Andrea Pirlo’s side in Turin.

Torres has a 60m euro release clause written into his current contract. That fee shouldn’t be a problem for Bayern to pay.

On Alaba, the report says that the Austrian is getting closer to making a move to Madrid, but until he is announced as a player of a new team, Juve still has a chance to land him.