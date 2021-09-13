Bayern Munich confirm their interest in top class Juventus target

Bayern Munich is major competition for Juventus in the race for Erling Haaland and their sporting director and former Juventus midfielder, Hasan Salihamidzic, has confirmed their interest.

Haaland has become one that got away from Juventus after they tried to sign him in 2017 when he was at Molde in Norway.

The son of former Leeds United player, Alf Haaland has now developed into one of the most consistent and ruthless goalscorers in Europe.

Juventus remains keen to sign him and he could leave Borussia Dortmund next summer for a good fee.

However, the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern will compete for his signature.

In Robert Lewandowski, Bayern has one of the best strikers in Europe now, however, Salihamidzic claims that they have their eyes on Haaland and it wouldn’t make sense if that wasn’t the case even though they have Lewandowski in their team.

“I already said we would be amateurs if we didn’t keep an eye on him. But look at Lewandowski, he is in the best phase of his career and he gives everything. But of course, players like Erling Haaland, you have to keep an eye on them,” Salihamidzic said to Sky90 as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.