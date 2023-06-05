Bayern Munich cool their interest in Vlahovic after finding an alternative

Juventus could potentially retain Dusan Vlahovic beyond this season as Bayern Munich, one of his main suitors, has reportedly identified an alternative striker.

Juve is determined to keep their key players as they undergo a rebuilding phase in the summer, aiming to return strongly for the upcoming campaign.

The Bianconeri had a challenging 2022/23 season, facing setbacks such as a deduction of ten league points, which nearly derailed their campaign.

With their failure to secure a Champions League spot, Juventus may be compelled to offload several players, including Vlahovic.

The talented striker has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe. However, according to Il Bianconero, Bayern Munich has now shifted its focus and cooled its pursuit of Vlahovic. They are reportedly looking to secure the signing of Randal Kolo Muani instead.

Bayern Munich believes that the French forward would be a better fit for their squad and could potentially finalise a deal for him in the near future.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is an important player for us and it would be great if we could keep him with us beyond this transfer window, but it will be difficult.

Unless the club can get funds from somewhere, it will have to offload him for a huge fee, which will help alleviate the absence of Champions League funds.