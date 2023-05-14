Bayern Munich deals Juventus a major transfer blow

Juventus has been dealt a blow in their bid to add Noussair Mazraoui to their squad at the end of this season.

The full-back joined the Germans in the summer and has been struggling to play as much as he expected, which encouraged Juve to show an interest in his signature.

Juve needs new full-backs, with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado coming to the end of their time in Turin.

The Bianconeri have followed Mazraoui for some time and believe he could be a key player for them in Turin for several years.

They have now been dealt a major blow in their bid to add him to their squad in the summer.

Although he does not play often, the Germans have no intention of letting him leave at the end of this campaign.

Their director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sport1 via Calciomercato: “{He} Will stay with us”.

Juve FC Says

Mazraoui has been on our radar for some time and could be the ideal replacement for Cuadrado, who seems to struggle with the rising demands of modern football.

We now have to turn to our other full-back targets to add a new player to our squad at the end of this season.