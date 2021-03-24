Bayern Munich decision creates a problem for Juventus

Douglas Costa is set to be a problem for Juventus in the summer as Bayern Munich decides not to extend his stay with them.

The Brazilian winger was one of the players that Juventus shipped out in the summer as they looked to add some younger talents to their team.

He made way for the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski and it doesn’t seem like he will be needed at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri would have hoped that he would impress enough to earn a permanent move to Bayern.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that there is absolutely no chance that the winger will remain in Germany for another campaign.

It says that it is a certainty that he will return to Juve and the Bianconeri will now have to find a solution to this problem.

The Brazilian has three assists and one goal from 22 competitive games for the Germans in this campaign.

These numbers are not inspiring and they will hardly attract top teams to his signature at the end of this season.

However, Juve will hope that his reputation as one of the top wingers in the world would attract a suitor when he returns from Bavaria.