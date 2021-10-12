Bayern Munich enters the race for exciting Juventus target

Aurelien Tchouameni is a target of Juventus, but several European clubs also want to sign him and they will ensure that he doesn’t go to Turin.

The latest to be linked with a move for him is Bayern Munich, with the Germans looking for a replacement for Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso has been a target of Juve before now and Calciomercato says Bayern sees Tchouameni as his heir.

They will not renew the deal of the World Cup winner who has been an injury-prone player for much of his time in Bavaria and they would instead move for Tchouameni.

Juve will consider this competition from them a serious threat to landing the AS Monaco midfielder.

Bayern remains the dominant club in Germany and they won the Champions League in 2020.

They also have a young manager in Julian Nagelsmann and he could convince the 21-year-old to make the move to Munich instead of Turin.

Juve will do all they can to sign him, but he is not their only midfield target at the moment.

If they miss out on his signature, they could put in more effort to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin.

However, Tchouameni is much younger and he would offer more years of active football to the Bianconeri.