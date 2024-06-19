Bayern Munich is the latest club to show interest in Federico Chiesa as the attacker’s future at Juventus hangs in the balance.

Juve is keen to secure Chiesa on a new deal, as his current contract expires at the end of next season.

The attacker has been inconsistent for Juventus over the last three seasons, but there is a general belief that he could have performed better under a different manager.

Thiago Motta is the latest Juve manager, and he must decide whether he can get the best out of Chiesa.

Juve cannot allow him to run down his contract, and they have set an asking price for his signature this summer.

Several teams have shown interest in the former Fiorentina man, including Napoli and AS Roma, but could he go abroad?

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Bayern Munich is the latest club to show interest in him. The Bavarians are looking to improve their squad under Vincent Kompany.

They have some of the finest wingers in Europe in their group, but they still want to sign Chiesa.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s inconsistency makes him a player that we need to offload soon, but if our new manager agrees that he would be an important part of his plans, then we can keep the attacker.