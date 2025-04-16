Bayern Munich appear to be ruing its decision to let Kenan Yildiz leave in 2022, as the young Turkish international continues to flourish at Juventus.

Yildiz’s meteoric rise in Turin has seen him go from a promising youth talent to a regular in the Juventus first team in little more than a year. At just 19 years old, he has already established himself as one of the most exciting young players in European football, showcasing not only technical brilliance but also maturity well beyond his age.

The attacker left Bayern when his contract expired, reportedly frustrated by a lack of clear opportunities at the German giants. Juventus capitalised on the situation, offering Yildiz a clearer pathway to first-team football. That decision has paid off handsomely, with the Bianconeri now benefiting from one of the most gifted young talents in the game.

Yildiz remains a work in progress, continuing to improve his contributions in terms of goals and assists. But considering his age, the signs are overwhelmingly positive, and his trajectory suggests that he could soon be one of Europe’s elite attackers.

Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich are now looking to bring him back. According to a report from Il Bianconero, the Bavarians are monitoring the situation closely and could make a formal offer to Juventus in the summer. They now believe there is space for him in their first-team squad—something they were unable or unwilling to guarantee two years ago.

Juventus, however, must resist any attempt to lure Yildiz back to Germany. He represents not just the future of the club, but also a statement of intent—a symbol of Juve’s commitment to developing top talent and competing at the highest level. Allowing him to leave now, just as he begins to reach his potential, would be a damaging blow both on and off the pitch.

The club must do everything possible to protect him, reward his growth, and continue to make Turin a place where he feels valued and central to their project. As Bayern have already learned the hard way, letting a player like Yildiz slip away is a mistake no top club should make twice.