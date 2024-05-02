Juventus is struggling to keep Adrien Rabiot and secure a new contract for him at the club.

His current deal expires at the end of this season, and the midfielder is one of the key players at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has made it clear that he is part of their plans, and they wish to keep him beyond this campaign.

Since the beginning of this season, the midfielder has been asked to sign a new deal, but he has not shown any willingness to stay.

Juve recently reopened talks with his representatives over a contract extension, and the Bianconeri are hopeful they will reach an agreement.

However, Rabiot has not offered them any kind of certainty, and he remains coy about his future.

As Juventus struggles to secure him on a new contract, other clubs are circling the midfielder, and according to a report on Football Italia, Bayern Munich is interested.

The Germans like his profile and will move to sign him if they receive encouragement that he will leave Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and Rabiot will want to play for them if a chance comes.

However, he enjoys playing for us at the moment and that could make him sign an extension.