Bayern Munich remains keen on bolstering their squad with Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season, and the Frenchman might be open to the move.

Juve’s priority is to keep him in Turin beyond his current deal, and the Bianconeri have been working on that for some time.

Rabiot is not entirely interested in staying, making it difficult for Juve to make progress in the contract talks.

The Frenchman appears more eager to explore a new experience, which has prompted many clubs to enter the race for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that top clubs in Europe are interested in Rabiot, but Bayern Munich currently leads the race for his signature.

The report claims that the Bavarians appreciate him and see him as a player who can enhance their midfield options, especially as they face struggles in this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our most important players, and the Frenchman knows we value his contributions very well, which should make him agree to stay with us.

However, he seems more interested in leaving, and we have to prepare for the possibility of that happening because Bayern Munich are an attractive team to most players.

Hopefully, he will be in his best form for the rest of this term and help us finish the campaign well before announcing his decision to leave.