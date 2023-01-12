Bayern Munich is the latest club interested in Juventus star

Juventus continue to battle with interest in its star man Dusan Vlahovic even though the Bianconeri is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Vlahovic joined them a year ago after banging in goals repeatedly at Fiorentina and Juve wanted him to lead their line in the long term.

The Serbian has been superb when he plays in black and white, even though injury has disrupted his participation in matches this season.

The striker remains on the radar of top European clubs and the latest side to show an interest in him is Bayern Munich, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

The Bavarians have not replaced Robert Lewandowski since he left them and could make an approach for Vlahovic at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains attractive to the world’s top sides because he is a huge talent with many goals.

However, Juve is also one of the biggest boys and the Bianconeri spent considerable money to bring him to Turin.

Max Allegri’s men are far into their rebuild and losing him soon will make them struggle to compete again because the Serbian’s goals are one reason Juve has remained in the Scudetto race this term.