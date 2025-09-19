Loïs Openda has only recently arrived at Juventus on loan from RB Leipzig, yet the Belgian striker is already working hard to convince the club to make his stay permanent. Aware of the stature of Juventus as one of the world’s leading sides, Openda has made clear his desire to remain beyond the loan spell, though interest from elsewhere could complicate matters.

Bayern Munich, long-term admirers of the forward, continue to track his progress closely. The German champions had monitored him during his successful time in the Bundesliga and remain keen even after his move to Turin. While Openda focuses on performing for Juventus, Bayern’s presence in the background presents an additional layer of intrigue to his future.

Juventus’ Plans for Openda

For Juventus, the signing of Openda was part of a wider effort to strengthen their attacking options, with several forwards added to the squad to provide depth and competition. Early impressions suggest that the Belgian fits well within the system, combining energy and clinical finishing with a strong desire to prove himself at the highest level.

The Bianconeri view him as a player worth investing in, with his qualities complementing the team’s ambitions. Openda, for his part, has embraced the challenge and understands that consistent performances will be key to securing a long-term contract. His commitment to succeeding in Turin has been clear from the outset, reinforcing the sense that this partnership has strong potential.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Bayern’s Ongoing Interest

According to Tuttojuve, Bayern Munich’s interest remains serious. The Bavarians are expected to follow his progress throughout the season, evaluating whether he could strengthen their squad at the end of the campaign. Their interest serves as a reminder of Openda’s rising reputation across Europe and highlights the competition Juventus may face in retaining him.

However, Juventus hold a clear advantage. The club negotiated an agreement that gives them the option to make Openda’s move permanent, a factor that could prove decisive should his performances justify the investment. If he excels at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus will be in a stronger position than Bayern to secure his services.

For now, the focus remains on the season ahead. Openda’s determination to succeed and Juventus’ faith in his abilities make this an opportunity that could benefit both sides, provided he continues to deliver on the pitch.