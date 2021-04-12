Bayern Munich joins Juventus in the race for 20-year-old winger

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fine form for Rubin Kazan is catching the attention of Europe’s elite teams and Juventus wants to win the race for his signature.

The Georgian has been attracting the attention of the Bianconeri and some top European teams in recent months and Andrea Pirlo’s side now faces new competition from Bayern Munich, according to Tutto sport via Calciomercato.

The Champions League holders love to have wingers in their team and they even have Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus at the moment.

The Brazilian is expected back in Turin at the end of this campaign because he hasn’t impressed them enough.

Kvaratskhelia, 20, has 8 assists and 4 goals from 22 league games in this campaign.

Juventus has been targeting young players recently and that makes him the perfect target.

Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa are two young attacking options that joined them recently and both players haven’t done badly so far.

The Bianconeri are one of the top sides in Europe and several footballers dream of playing for them.

But Bayern is also a powerhouse and this transfer might come down to which team can convince him that he would get chances to play immediately.