Juventus is facing increased competition in their pursuit of Giorgio Scalvini, a standout defender in the Italian top flight over the past few months. While the Bianconeri were initially linked with a move for him in the summer, financial constraints prevented them from making the transfer a reality.

Scalvini remained with Atalanta and has continued to be a key player for the club. However, the competition for his signature is expected to intensify in the upcoming summer transfer window. Juventus, determined to bolster their squad with his inclusion, is not the sole contender in the race.

According to a report on Football Italia, Bayern Munich has entered the race for Scalvini’s signature, adding another layer of challenge for Juventus. Inter Milan is also reportedly in contention, making the competition for the talented defender even more intense. The interest from Bayern Munich should be a cause for concern for Juventus as they navigate the competition to secure Scalvini’s services in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and surely can defeat us to add Scalvini to their squad if he is open to leaving Serie A.

They can meet Atalanta’s asking price and also offer the defender a lucrative contract to make him ignore our interest and link up with them.