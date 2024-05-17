Juventus is facing increasing competition from other clubs in their bid to sign Albert Guðmundsson.

The Iceland international has been in fantastic form for several months while playing for Genoa.

He is one of their most important players this season and has been catching the attention of top European clubs.

Juventus wants him to become one of the new players to join their team in the summer and further improve their options.

The Bianconeri know they have to act fast to sign him because he has other suitors, including Napoli and Inter Milan.

However, it is the competition from outside Italy that could pose a problem for the men in black and white.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that while interest from Premier League clubs has cooled recently, Bayern Munich has joined the race for his signature.

Bayern is transitioning and is expected to add new players in the summer to help them reclaim the Bundesliga crown from Bayer Leverkusen.

Juve will have to work hard to convince him to stay in Serie A because interest from Bayern will be taken seriously by any footballer.

Juve FC Says

Bayern is one of the top clubs on the continent, and they reached the semi-final of the Champions League this campaign, so Albert Guðmundsson might find them more exciting to join than joining us.

