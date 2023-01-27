Bayern Munich joins Juventus in the race for Serie A man

Juventus is now facing competition from Bayern Munich in their bid to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

The Bianconeri had identified the 26-year-old as one of the men who can replace their current number one, Wojciech Szczęsny, as the Pole is not getting any younger.

However, a move for him will not be straightforward as the goalie will want a guarantee of playing time before moving to Turin.

Now a report on Calciomercato reveals Bayern has an interest in his signature and the Germans are prepared to battle the Bianconeri for the former Cagliari man.

Juve FC Says

Bayern is one of the top clubs in European football, but Juve is also an important European side.

Moving to Germany does not guarantee that Vicario will play often and he might struggle to adapt to a new country and culture, which makes sense to move to Juve instead.

We just need to speak to his entourage and convince them that moving to Turin is better than Bavaria.

But we must be careful not to underestimate the player’s desire to spend some time abroad, knowing that Bayern can also guarantee him a chance to win some trophies even if he does not play many matches at the Allianz Arena.