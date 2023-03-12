Juventus is struggling in their bid to add Marcus Thuram to their squad at the end of this season.

The Frenchman is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and can speak to another club now.

Several sides in Europe have been linked with a move for the son of Lilian Thuram and Juve hopes to win the race eventually.

After deciding to keep him in the last transfer window, Gladbach knows the Frenchman is leaving in the summer and now suitors are increasing their efforts.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Bayern Munich currently leads the race for his signature.

The Germans want a new striker and are convinced the World Cup finalist can play that role for them.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a superb player who can deliver for us if we add him to our group, but he definitely will not come to Turin easily.

If we do not make the top four, it would be hard to convince him to ignore Bayern and move to Turin.

But if we make the UCL places, we can convince him that moving to Turin makes sense.

While we speak with his entourage, we must work to make our European dream a reality as well because it will help us land good talents.