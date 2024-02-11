Juventus youngster Matias Soulé has reportedly caught the attention of several German clubs, and chief among them is Bayern Munich.

The Argentine is spending his campaign on loan at Frosinone, cementing himself as the ultimate breakout star of the Serie A campaign.

The 20-year-old has already scored 10 league goals this season, thus attracting interest from all over the globe.

The young winger rejected a lucrative proposal from the Saudi Pro League in January, while several English clubs have also inquired about his services.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the biggest clubs in the Bundesliga have now entered the fray, including Bayern Munich.

As the source explains, an intermediary is now establishing contacts with German clubs. In addition to the Bavarian giants, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have all expressed interest in the Argentina international.

These clubs are now closely monitoring the Juventus loaned-out star as they seriously reflect on a summer onslaught.

Soulé already has suitors in the Premier League (the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Brentford and Southampton if they manage to secure promotion), while Ligue 1 duo Nice and Monaco are also on his trail, reports the Albanese.

As for Juventus, they have apparently identified the winger as the right sacrificial lamb in the summer as they look to raise funds for their transfer targets.

The Bianconeri will be looking to spark a bidding way for the young man’s services which would raise their asking price.