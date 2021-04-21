Bayern Munich move ahead of Juventus in race to land French midfielder

Bayern Munich has become the leading side in the race for the signature of Eduardo Camavinga.

The young Frenchman has emerged as one of Juventus’ transfer target in this campaign.

The midfielder has been in fine form for Rennes since he broke into their first team at 16.

He has refused to sign a new contract with them and his current deal expires in 2022.

His performance for them has also caught the attention of Real Madrid, but Todofichajes says Bayern has interest and they have moved ahead of Juve and others in the race for his signature.

The report says that Real Madrid had been favourites before now, but Bayern is now ahead of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid’s financial problems would see them miss out on signing him, but Bayern is looking to change their team in the summer.

The Germans will have a new manager at the end of the season and that usually comes with a mini squad overhaul.

Rennes wants 50m euros for his signature, but his contract situation means that they could sell him for less than 40m euros.

Juve hasn’t also had the best of times financially recently and no one knows if they can rival Bayern for his signing.