Bayern Munich are reportedly pushing to acquire the services of departing Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The 26-year-old has been out with a high-grade lesion he suffered during a contest against Cagliari in late November. While the striker is expected to return to the pitch in March, these will most likely be his last few months in Turin.

The Juventus hierarchy has already given up on extending the Serbian’s contract, especially with the latter and his entourage still requesting hefty figures. The club already tried to sign a replacement in January, but to no avail.

Bayern Munich make new contacts with Dusan Vlahovic

Luckily for Vlahovic, he still has top suitors across Europe. He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Milan in recent months, but Bayern Munich are reportedly making concrete steps on this front.

According to reliable Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina, the Bavarian giants made ‘significant’ contacts with the striker’s entourage in recent days.

🟥 Esclusiva. #Vlahovic #BayernMünchen contatti importanti tra l’entourage dell’attaccante e la dirigenza tedesca. — Damiano Er Faina (@Erfaina1988) February 8, 2026

The former Fiorentina man has been identified by the Bundesliga champions as a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane, especially if they opt against signing Nicolas Jackson on a permanent transfer from Chelsea at the end of the season.

He could also play alongside the England captain in the same lineup, with the latter dropping to a deeper role and helping in the buildup.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus cannot afford to keep Vlahovic

Juventus have already moved on from Vlahovic, and have crowned Kenan Yildiz their new top earner starting next term.

The 20-year-old penned a new deal on Saturday that ties him to the club until June 2030, and raised his salary to €6 million per season.

Curiously, even with his significant pay rise, the Turkish star will only be earning half of Vlahovic’s wages, as the Serbian is set to pocket a net salary of €12 million for the 2025/26 season, which should be his last at Juventus.