Bayern Munich offers a player to Juventus as part of their offer for Vlahovic

Bayern Munich has displayed genuine intent in their pursuit of Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, as the talented forward edges closer to departing Juventus in the current transfer window.

Vlahovic’s exceptional performances have attracted interest from various clubs across Europe, and Juventus may be compelled to cash in on him, especially after failing to secure a Champions League spot.

Juve is in need of funds to compensate for the loss of Champions League revenue, and selling Vlahovic could help them achieve their financial objectives.

Multiple clubs are vying to acquire the Serbian striker’s services this transfer window, with Bayern Munich emerging as one of the most determined suitors.

Recognising that Vlahovic will command a significant transfer fee, Bayern aims to sweeten their offer by including a player that Juventus might find valuable.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Bayern is willing to include Benjamin Pavard in their bid for Vlahovic, hoping that Juventus will accept this proposition.

Considering Juventus’s impending need for a new fullback due to the likely departures of Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado, Bayern’s offer could prove enticing to the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

DV9 should ideally stay with us beyond this season, but the attacker has not had the best of times on our books and we need money.

If Bayern makes a significant financial bid with Pavard as part of the offer, we probably should accept it because we will spend a lot to buy a new fullback as good as the Frenchman.