Bayern Munich offers Juventus target 7 million euros per season to join them

Juventus is one of the clubs targeting soon-to-be free agent Marcus Thuram, but the battle is fierce.

The striker is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and the Germans seem to have given up on keeping him.

Some clubs are considering a move for him in the January transfer window, including Juve.

They paid a small fee to land Denis Zakaria from the same club in the last transfer window and could do so for Thuram.

However, they are not alone and a report on Calciomercato reveals Bayern Munich also wants to sign the striker.

The Germans are offering to pay him 7 million euros per season if he waits and joins them as a free agent in the summer.

Juve FC Says

7 million euros per season is more than we are willing to pay our highest earner from now on as we engage in cost-saving.

However, that could make us lose out on several players, especially free agents looking to make the most money from their next move.

If we cannot pay that much in wages, we could pad our offer with other financial bonuses that could reach that amount and hope he takes it.

Otherwise, we might have to start searching for new names on the market.