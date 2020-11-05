Bayern Munich opens the door for star to move to Juventus

Bayern Munich has opened the door for David Alaba to be signed by Juventus after the German side’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that they will not be handing out a new deal to the Austrian.

Alaba and Bayern Munich have been struggling to agree to terms of a contract extension for a long time now and the club has now withdrawn their last offer, which was deemed not good enough by the player’s camp.

He has entered the final year of his current deal at the club and he will be a free agent at the end of this season unless the Germans sell him in the next transfer window.

Speaking about the player’s future and the current state of things, Salihamidzic said to Sky Sports Deutschland via Football Italia: “I do not know how we can still meet since he rejected our proposal for renewal and we must take note of it,

“David can leave us, we’ve already told his agent we won’t be submitting any more offers.

“We are all professionals. We really appreciate Alaba, he is a top player and he is very important for our team.

“If such a player leaves the club as a free agent, it would be the worst damage.”

Juventus is one of several teams that have been linked with a move for him and the Bianconeri will hope to use their power as the top side in Italy to get the deal done.