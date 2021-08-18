Bayern Munich prepared to swap players but Allegri says no

Juventus has been offered the chance to sign Corentin Tolisso, who they have been eyeing for some time now.

The Bianconeri has been bolstering their midfield in this transfer window as they look to add new players to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

They have remained in the market and are on the verge of officially signing Manuel Locatelli, but he might not be the last midfielder to join them.

Calciomercato.it claims that Bayern Munich is interested in a move for versatile Brazilian star, Danilo.

The Germans believe he has the profile to make them a stronger club and they are keen to add him to their squad.

They will offer Juve Tolisso in exchange as they are aware of the Bianconeri’s interest in the midfielder.

The injury-prone Frenchman has repeatedly been linked with a move to Juve before now, but no transfer has materialised so far.

This should be a good chance for them to sign him, but the report says Allegri has rejected the offer.

It claims that the returning manager only wants Miralem Pjanic back at Juve after he has completed the signing of Locatelli.

Danilo is one of the most important members of the Juve squad because of his ability to play in several positions and his incredible fitness record.