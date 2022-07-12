Bayern Munich remains optimistic despite Juventus turning down their first offer for De Ligt

Bayern Munich’s initial offer to Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt has been turned down, but the Germans remain keen on signing him, so talks between both parties will continue.

The defender is a key player for Juve, but he has refused to sign a new deal at the Allianz Stadium.

This has forced the Bianconeri to put him up for sale, and Bayern has been made favourite for his signature.

They had been facing competition from Chelsea, but De Ligt has chosen to move to the Bundesliga club.

A report on Football Italia claims Bayern offered Juve 60m euros, but the Bianconeri turned it down and requested 80m euros.

Both clubs will continue negotiations, and the Bavarians believe they can complete the transfer soon.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt’s sale needs to be sped up so we can find a replacement for him soon.

The defender is one of our most valuable assets and we will want to make some good money from his sale.

However, with just two years left on his contract, we are not in the best position.

Bayern knows this, and they will want to push us to get a good deal from the business.

While we work on his sale, we must also pay attention to a possible replacement to sign immediately after he leaves.