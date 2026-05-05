Dusan Vlahovic made a decisive impact from the bench as Juventus faced Verona at the weekend, with his goal securing a 1-1 draw for the Bianconeri. The Serbian striker once again demonstrated his importance to the team, underlining why he is considered one of their key players.

Juventus remain keen to retain Vlahovic, particularly if he can maintain his fitness and continue delivering crucial contributions. However, his contractual situation presents a significant challenge, with his current deal set to expire in the summer. The club are planning to reopen discussions over an extension at the end of the season, although there remains a strong possibility that he could depart.

Contract uncertainty and growing interest

The delay in reaching an agreement has increased the risk of Juventus losing the striker, either on a free transfer or through a sale before his contract runs down. This uncertainty has naturally attracted attention from several major European clubs.

AC Milan and Barcelona have previously expressed serious interest in Vlahovic, yet he had appeared settled in Turin and open to committing his future to Juventus. Despite this, the lack of progress in negotiations has created an opening for other suitors to step in.

His consistent performances, including his goal against Verona, continue to reinforce his value and appeal at the highest level.

Bayern Munich enter the race

As reported by Bavarian Football Works, Bayern Munich has now revived its interest in signing Vlahovic and is reportedly determined to bring him into its squad. The German club view him as a strong option to strengthen their attacking line.

The report suggests that Bayern are considering him as a potential replacement, with Nicolas Jackson expected to leave and return to Chelsea following his loan spell. This development adds further complexity to Juventus’ efforts to retain their striker.

With multiple clubs monitoring his situation, Juventus face a crucial period in determining Vlahovic’s future. Their ability to secure a new contract could prove decisive in whether he remains in Turin or moves on to a new challenge.