Juventus have identified Kim Min-jae as one of its leading transfer targets ahead of next season as the club continues to strengthen its plans for the future. The South Korean defender has remained highly regarded in Turin for some time because of his performances at the highest level in European football.

The defender currently plays for Bayern Munich, where he continues to play an important role within the squad. The German champions still consider him one of their most reliable players and remain keen to keep him as part of their long-term plans moving forward.

Bayern Munich Set Significant Asking Price

Despite Bayern’s admiration for the defender, there is still a possibility that he could leave the club if a suitable offer arrives during the summer transfer window. The Bundesliga side is believed to be open to a sale if they receive a proposal that matches their valuation of the player.

According to Tuttojuve, Bayern Munich is demanding around 40 million euros for Kim Min-jae’s signature. The report states that Juventus would need to meet that valuation if they are serious about securing the defender’s services ahead of the next campaign.

Juventus may consider the asking price expensive, especially as the club continues to monitor several targets across different positions. However, Bayern are reportedly unwilling to lower their demands at this stage, leaving the Italian side with an important financial decision to make.

The Bianconeri are expected to continue evaluating the situation in the coming weeks as they assess whether the transfer represents the right investment for the squad. Juventus believe the defender’s experience and quality could strengthen their back line considerably.

Serie A Return Could Appeal To Defender

Kim Min-jae could also be open to returning to Serie A after previously enjoying a highly successful spell in Italian football. His earlier performances in the league helped establish his reputation as one of Europe’s top defenders and attracted significant attention from major clubs across the continent.

Juventus are aware that competition for elite defenders remains strong throughout Europe, but they continue to monitor the situation closely. The club hopes that the player’s positive memories of Italian football could eventually help convince him to make the move back to Serie A.