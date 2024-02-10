Adrien Rabiot’s contractual situation poses a significant concern for Juventus, as the midfielder continues to play without committing to a new deal at the Allianz Stadium.

Having signed only a one-year extension in the summer, Rabiot is set to become a free agent once again after the current season.

Juventus is eager to secure Rabiot’s services for the long term, given his importance to the squad. However, Rabiot has expressed reluctance to engage in discussions regarding his future at this stage, preferring to focus on his on-field performances.

While Rabiot’s stance may indicate a desire to explore other options, it has also prompted interest from potential suitors. Bayern Munich, in particular, needs midfield reinforcements and has identified Rabiot as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Bayern Munich views Rabiot as a suitable addition to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s side, and they are poised to pursue his signature in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s reluctance to discuss a new deal is a clear sign that his mind is outside Turin already.

We do not expect him to sign for another Serie A club, but we must start searching for a replacement for the former PSG man.

He will give his best to us in the remaining months of the term, but it will be nice if we have a replacement when he leaves.