Juventus could miss out on signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in the summer, as Bayern Munich intensifies its pursuit of the midfielder.

Zubimendi has emerged as one of the finest talents in Europe over the last few months, attracting interest from several top clubs.

With a potential move away from Spain on the cards, Juventus fans have shown excitement at the prospect of adding him to their squad.

However, the Bianconeri currently find themselves trailing behind other contenders in the race for his signature, as multiple top clubs are vying for him.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Bayern Munich appears to be the frontrunner to secure his services.

The report suggests that Bayern is determined to secure Zubimendi’s signature and is willing to meet his release clause, which stands at 60 million euros.

This development implies that Juventus may have lost out on the opportunity to sign him, as they may not have the financial resources to compete with Bayern’s offer.

Juve FC Says

Zubimendi is being courted by the top clubs in Europe, so it will be tough for us to sign him unless we make funds available for high-profile signings.