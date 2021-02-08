Bayern Munich star tips Juventus as team to watch in the Champions League

Kingsley Coman has named Juventus as one of the toughest teams to face when the Champions League returns later this month.

The Frenchman won the competition with Bayern Munich last season and the Germans will look to defend their crown at the end of this campaign.

They remain one of the toughest teams to play and could easily defend their title, but Coman knows that a few teams can stop them.

Juventus have been eyeing a Champions League title for more than 20 years and were eliminated from the round of 16 last season by Lyon.

They will face FC Porto in the same stage of the competition this year, with Andrea Pirlo hoping to help them do better in this campaign.

The competition still has the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern in the race for the crown, and Coman is worried about the threat posed by the Bianconeri.

He was speaking about the competition’s knockout phase recently and he said to Telefoot as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus can be dangerous rivals for the Champions League.”

Juve has returned to form in domestic competitions at the right time, and they will look to take that into Europe.

Porto has a pedigree in the competition, but Juve has to avoid losing to them because it would still be considered a major upset.