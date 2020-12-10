Bayern Munich still competition for Juventus in transfer chase

David Alaba might stay at Bayern Munich even though Juventus wants to sign him, this is what Bayern’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thinks.

The Austrian has been linked with a move to Juventus among other top European teams this season as he continues to play without a new deal at Bayern Munich.

His current contract at that Allianz Arena will expire at the end of this season and he has already rejected the offer of a new deal from the European champions.

Bayern withdrew their last offer and it has been reported that he will certainly be leaving the German champions as soon as the next transfer window.

However, Rummenigge was speaking to Tuttosport recently and he left the door open for Alaba to change his mind and remain in Bavaria.

He said that he understood that top teams want to add players to their team so there should be interest in Alaba, he then adds that player has to decide what he wants even if he wants to change his mind and remain with Bayern.

“Every team rightly think about reinforcing themselves,” Rummenigge told Tuttosport as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s normal, in this situation, that the top clubs think about Alaba.

“Now, it’s up to him to make a decision and maybe he will change team. Or maybe, he’ll change his mind and stay at Bayern. We’ll see.”