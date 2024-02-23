Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot reportedly has several top suitors, and chief among them is Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman has been a protagonist for the Bianconeri in the last few years, especially under the guidance of Max Allegri who considers him essential to his tactical setup.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old’s future remains up in the air with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

While the Serie A giants would like to maintain the services of the 2022 World Cup finalist, his mother/agent Veronique Rabiot is reportedly exploring other options as well.

According to Calciomercato, Bayern Munich are still pressing to sign the midfielder in the summer.

The Bavarian giants are looking to bolster their midfield department by poaching the services of the former PSG man on a free transfer.

The German club has reportedly opened talks with the player’s agent.

Moreover, the source warns that the reigning Bundesliga champions isn’t the only suitor who’s after Rabiot’s services.

Nevertheless, the Juventus management still enjoys a solid rapport with the player and his mother. The two parties will be trying to find a solution that prolongs their collaboration.

After all, the midfielder feels at home at Continassa, and has also already cemented himself as a locker-room leader and the club’s vice-captain.

On another note, the report underlines that Rabiot will equal Roberto Baggio in terms of Juventus appearance this weekend.

The France international will be playing his 200th match for the Bianconeri when they host Frosinone on Sunday’s early kickoff.