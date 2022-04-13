Bayern Munich to beat Juventus for the signature of young Dutch star

Every season, news reports link Juventus with some of the biggest names on the market. But with the stern competition amongst Europe’s elite, landing the best assets remains a tough task.

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira via JuventusNews24, Bayern Munich will soon complete the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising stars in European football. He rose through Ajax youth ranks from a very young age to become a stalwart in Erik ten Hag’s first team.

Juventus were hoping to capitalize on their amicable relationship with super-agent Mino Raiola to secure his client’s services.

However, the source expects the Dutchman to land in Munich for a reported fee of 31 million euros including bonuses. Gravenberch will reportedly sign a five-year contract that will see him earn 4.5 million euros per season.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Juventus were hoping to bolster their midfield by signing the talented young man, but after all, there are plenty other fish in the sea.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini must keep digging to find to best profile that can fit Max Allegri’s midfield jigsaw, which arguably remains one of the club’s major issues.

While Gravenberch is surely promising, perhaps the Old Lady would be better off singing a more experienced player for the deep-lying playmaker role.