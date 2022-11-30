Juventus is facing competition from Bayern Munich in their bid to sign Atalanta talent Giorgio Scalvini as the 18-year-old matures into a top player at Bergamo.

Scalvini has developed into one of the finest Italian talents in recent seasons and has caught the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri believe he is a world-class player, but they are not the only club interested in a move for him now.

Inter Milan has been their main competitor for his signature. However, the Nerazzurri are not the only club that should bother the Bianconeri.

A report on Football Italia claims Bayern Munich have been watching him and they would like to take him to the German Bundesliga.

Their interest should worry Juve because the German champions have a young coach who gives chances to budding youngsters to make their mark.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is clearly a top talent and we must be ready to fight to win the race for his signature as more clubs become interested in a move for him.

At 18, Max Allegri might feel he is still too young for his squad, but that could make us miss out on landing him to other clubs who will be willing to hand him first-team chances immediately.