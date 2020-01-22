Bayern Munich want Douglas Costa

Reports from Germany suggest that Bayern are interested in bringing Brazilian winger Douglas Costa back to Munich.

The Juventus man has endured a mixed season where, despite starting in strong form, he’s suffered a series of injuries that has limited his playing time.

The German champions are looking for replacements following long-term injuries to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

Bild now report that Bayern would be interested in taking Costa on loan until the end of the season, and following reported talks between Bayern coach Hansi Flick and senior members of the team including Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mulle and Robert Lewandowski, the German side are keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to the club.

Juve and Bayern remain on good terms following a series of high-profile transfers in recent years but it remains to be seen if coach Maurizio Sarri would be prepared to part with Costa who he identified as a potential improver under his tutelage.