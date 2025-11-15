Sacha Boey joined Bayern Munich at the start of last year, having established himself as one of Europe’s most promising full-backs while competing for Galatasaray. His performances in Turkey attracted interest from several clubs, including Arsenal and other Premier League teams. When Bayern secured his signature, it was widely regarded as a significant coup, as the Germans had signed a highly talented right-back with considerable potential.

Since his arrival, however, Boey has struggled to maintain a place in the first team under Vincent Kompany. His opportunities have become limited, and it appears unlikely that he will regain a regular starting position in the near future. Bayern have continued to perform effectively without him, suggesting that his departure would not significantly impact their results. As a result, the defender is now expected to leave the club in January, opening the door for interested suitors.

Juventus Interest and Squad Needs

Juventus have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Boey, seeing him as a potential solution to the gap left by Timothy Weah, who departed during the last transfer window. The Bianconeri believe that the defender could contribute effectively to their squad, adding depth and quality to their options at full-back. Boey’s pace, defensive awareness, and attacking capabilities would make him a valuable addition to the Old Lady’s back line.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bayern are seeking a transfer fee of 18 million euros for the defender. While it remains uncertain whether Juventus are willing to meet that valuation, there is the possibility of negotiating a reduced fee should the club demonstrate serious interest. A strategic approach to the transfer could allow Juventus to secure a talented young full-back while maintaining financial prudence.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Potential Impact at Juventus

If Boey were to join Juventus, he would have the opportunity to establish himself in a team competing at the highest level in Italy and Europe. His arrival could provide additional flexibility in both defensive and offensive phases, reinforcing the squad for domestic and European challenges. The coming weeks are likely to be decisive in determining whether Juventus can reach an agreement with Bayern and successfully integrate Boey into their plans for the remainder of the season.