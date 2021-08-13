Bayern Munich wants to use Juventus target to sign another player

Juventus has renewed their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder, Corentin Tolisso, in recent days, but they look set to be disappointed in their efforts to sign the Frenchman.

Tolisso has struggled to get regular game time with the German club in recent seasons because of persistent injury problems.

However, the World Cup winner is one of the best midfielders to have in your squad when he is in top shape.

He looks set to either leave Bayern now or next summer and Juve has been hoping to secure his signature in a cut-price deal.

The Bianconeri need new midfielders after the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot struggled for form and consistency last season.

Tolisso might become a better option to have, but he seems to be heading to the Premier League instead.

Calciomercatoweb via Calciomercato claims Bayern is using him as a sweetener in their offer to Arsenal for Hector Bellerin.

The Germans have become interested in a move for the Spanish full-back and know that Arsenal wants Tolisso.

They hope the Gunners will accept the proposal so that they can add Bellerin to their squad.

It remains unclear if the midfielder will want to join an Arsenal side that finished 8th in the Premier League last season.