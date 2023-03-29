Bayern Munich will cause problems for Juventus in the Hojlund race

Juventus is in the race to sign Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta this summer, but it is not an easy one for the Bianconeri.

The Dane keeps improving and was in terrific form in the international break, which means more clubs are showing an interest in his signature.

Juve sees him as the heir to Dusan Vlahovic, who could leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

The Serbian is the key goalscorer in Turin, but clubs are lining up to take him if the Bianconeri do not qualify for the Champions League.

Juve knows they realistically might have to sell Vlahovic and want Hojlund to replace him.

But the likes of Arsenal have also shown an interest in the latter’s signature and now a new suitor has emerged that will worry Juve.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the black and whites must see off competition from Bayern Munich to add him to their squad.

The Germans seriously need a new frontman and consider him good enough to join them and they will go all out to make the deal happen.

Juve FC Says

Hojlund is a top talent, so we should not think we are the only clubs targeting a move for him.

The youngster will only get better and we must do our best to add him to the group otherwise, we might regret missing out on his signature.