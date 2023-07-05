Bayern Munich withdraw Juventus target from the transfer market

Juventus’ pursuit of a new right-back in the current transfer window has suffered a setback as one of their targets, Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, is no longer available for transfer. Mazraoui has experienced difficulties since joining Bayern last season and expressed his desire to leave the club. Initially, it appeared that Bayern would allow his departure. However, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Bayern has now withdrawn Mazraoui from the market.

The report suggests that Bayern may potentially lose Benjamin Pavard and has decided to retain Mazraoui as a contingency plan in case Pavard departs. This development deals another blow to Juventus, forcing them to explore alternative options to strengthen their squad in the right-back position.

Despite this setback, Juventus will now shift their focus to identifying and pursuing other potential targets to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Mazraoui was on our radar when he was at Ajax, so he is a player we have followed for a long time, so this is a blow.

We did not make a formal approach to sign him before Bayern decided he was no longer for sale.

If we probably did, we may have sealed the deal before he was taken off the market. This should serve as a lesson to us and we must act fast to sign our other transfer targets now.