Bayern Munich’s manager shades Juventus over De Ligt’s fitness

Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann, appeared to aim a sly dig at Juventus over the fitness of Matthijs de Ligt.
The Germans have just signed the defender from Juve, and he was already a part of the Bianconeri group in the preseason before the move happened.
He will continue his preparation for the new campaign with them, and he was reportedly exhausted after his first training session with his new club.
Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so their fitness standard is high because their players need to be in the best shape to compete in various competitions.
However, in a recent interview, Nagelsmann appears to suggest that the standards are higher at his club, and De Ligt has never trained under such intensity.
“I spoke to him after training and he said the session was his hardest in four years. It was hard, but it wasn’t that hard. Just normal for Dr. Broich,” Nagelsmann told reporters, as quoted by Football Italia.
“He didn’t play so many minutes last season and I’ve heard in Italy it’s then not easy to stay fit.”
Juve FC Says
Nagelsmann is entitled to his opinion, but we have the right standard of training.
All managers have their focus in training, and their fitness requirements also differ.
What we have under Max Allegri is good enough and has won multiple trophies for us. It doesn’t matter if Bayern’s training is more intense as long as ours brings results.
4 Comments
player didn`t want to train and couldn`t be bothered, not our problem anyway hehe. Thank God we replaced him with a better defender.
This report is funny because I have heard that Italy has some of the hardest and most intense training in Europe. It’s been said to be the most intense, actually. These slight digs are really starting to annoy me. De ligt has always had weight problems. It’s a known fact. He doesn’t train to the best of his abilities and always comes back overweight. Do you actually think Mr.Siuuuu would have stayed at Juve for three years if their training regime was not at par. Mr. Angels man should focus on his own team and league. Instead of making unfounded comments about Italian football. Total disrespect by both player and coach. And by the way morons, HE ONLY PLAYED AT JUVE THREE YEARS. THAT MEANS YOU INSULTED AJAX TOO.
Fine, I’ll keep in mind what Herr NAGELSMANN said. And I hope BAYERN MUNICH are drawn against JUVENTUS FC at some stage in this season;s CHAMPS. Going by what HERR NAGELSMANN said his team should outrun , outplay and beat JUVENTUS FC soundly over the two legs. WE’LL see HERR NAGELSMAN!
These HERRs are always like that, especially when it comes to ITALY and ITALIAN football……..super arrogant and SAUCY , and bad losers ( just think KLOPP). And yet, most times they cross Italy’s path they end up with PIE IN FACE…….haha.