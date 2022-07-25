Bayern Munich’s manager shades Juventus over De Ligt’s fitness

Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann, appeared to aim a sly dig at Juventus over the fitness of Matthijs de Ligt.

The Germans have just signed the defender from Juve, and he was already a part of the Bianconeri group in the preseason before the move happened.

He will continue his preparation for the new campaign with them, and he was reportedly exhausted after his first training session with his new club.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so their fitness standard is high because their players need to be in the best shape to compete in various competitions.

However, in a recent interview, Nagelsmann appears to suggest that the standards are higher at his club, and De Ligt has never trained under such intensity.

“I spoke to him after training and he said the session was his hardest in four years. It was hard, but it wasn’t that hard. Just normal for Dr. Broich,” Nagelsmann told reporters, as quoted by Football Italia.

“He didn’t play so many minutes last season and I’ve heard in Italy it’s then not easy to stay fit.”

Juve FC Says

Nagelsmann is entitled to his opinion, but we have the right standard of training.

All managers have their focus in training, and their fitness requirements also differ.

What we have under Max Allegri is good enough and has won multiple trophies for us. It doesn’t matter if Bayern’s training is more intense as long as ours brings results.