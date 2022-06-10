Bayern Munich is prepared to blow Juventus out of the race for Gleison Bremer after his stunning campaign with Torino.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the best defenders in Serie A in the last few seasons and this could be his last campaign in Turin.

He recently signed a contract extension, but that is likely because he wants a pay raise and his club wants to protect his value.

Juve has been monitoring him and the departure of Giorgio Chiellini may have opened the door for them to add him to the squad.

However, they are facing competition and Tuttojuve says the latest team to join the race is Bayern.

The Germans are rebuilding their squad and could see many of their current players depart in this campaign.

Bremer is now primed to join them and they are willing to splash as much as 50m euros to add the 25-year-old to their squad.

Juve FC Says

The transfer window is becoming as competitive as ever in Europe, and most clubs on the continent will struggle to keep up if they are unwilling to spend money.

Juve has been cautious in spending recently and that might need to change before we can compete for the best talents available to purchase.