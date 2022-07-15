Bayern Sporting Director insists they need patience in De Ligt’s pursuit

Bayern Munich Sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidzic, has continued to ask for calm and patience as they negotiate to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

The Bianconeri are now prepared to offload the former Ajax captain after he refused to sign a contract extension with them.

Chelsea and Bayern were initially battling to sign him, but he chose the Germans, and Juve now has to work with them to get a transfer sorted.

The fans and officials of both clubs will like to see the transfer get soon now that it has become clear that he is leaving.

But Salihamidzic says patience is needed even though everyone can be optimistic about the transfer.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “It was important for me that we sat down at a table with the managers Arrivabene, Cherubini and Nedved.

“I have been there as a player for four years and I have a good relationship with the club. We had two talks, now we have to be patients and see what happens.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt’s future needs to be sorted as soon as possible so that we can sign a replacement and move on to our preparations for this season.

He is currently a part of the plans at the club, but we know Bayern remains in the window to land him.

Hopefully, they will return with an offer that matches what we want and sign him.