Leon Goretzka has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks, amid indications that several players may depart from Bayern Munich.

Reports suggest that Goretzka has not been satisfied working under Thomas Tuchel and is eager to secure a new club promptly.

Juventus views him as a significant target for their midfield and is confident in their ability to persuade the German to join them in Turin, provided the conditions are right.

In a promising development for Juventus, a report on Il Bianconero indicates that Goretzka is receptive to the idea of joining the club.

The midfielder reportedly has no qualms about donning the black and white shirt of Juventus starting from next season, leaving the club to negotiate terms with Bayern.

However, the report also highlights a concern for Juventus: stiff competition from other clubs.

Goretzka is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs, which could potentially outmuscle Juventus in the race for his signature, posing a challenge for the club.

Juve FC Says

Goretzka has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for some time, and we can bet on him to strengthen the team. But it will be hard to sign him ahead of his Premier League suitors.