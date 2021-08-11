Bayern wants to sign Juventus’ coveted target this summer

Bayern Munich is looking to beat Juventus and other top clubs to the signature of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is arguably the most lethal young goalscorer in Europe at the moment.

He has been scoring goals for fun and has attracted the attention of top clubs around the continent.

Signing him this summer won’t be easy for Juventus or his other suitors because his release clause only kicks in next year.

Most of his suitors are waiting to sign him in the next summer transfer window when his affordable release clause becomes available.

However, Bayern wants to steal a march on them, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims that the Germans know Robert Lewandowski will retire at some point and they see Haaland as his ideal long term replacement.

The report claims they plan to add the Norwegian to their squad now, as most of his suitors aren’t prepared to sign him.

Haaland has been tracked by Juventus since he was as RB Salzburg, but Borussia Dortmund won the race for his signature.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving next summer, the Bianconeri would want to add him to their squad as their next goal machine.