Bayern’s CEO comments on Juventus interest in their player

David Alaba will become one of the best free agents in the transfer market in the summer and Juventus wants his signature.

After rejecting the contract offer from Bayern Munich, their CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted that teams like Juventus will want to sign him, reports Calciomercato, although he admitted that the Austrian will choose his next destination.

“Juventus like other clubs on David Alaba ? Normal. The best European clubs are working to sign him, but it’s up to him to decide.” He said.

Juve is competing with Real Madrid for his signature and the report adds that the defender already has a verbal agreement to join the Spanish champions.

He remains within sight of the Bianconeri, but they are struggling to meet his financial demands.

The report says the Austrian wants 12m euros net per season for the next four years and that demand has thrown Juve out of the race, perhaps.

For now, they are only monitoring his situation to see if things change, but they will sign another target if the Austrian’s demand stands.

Juve has at least four good centre-backs, but Alaba will come with more experience of winning things.

He has helped Bayern to win two Champions Leagues and to dominate the Bundesliga for years.