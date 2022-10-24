Beating Benfica is the result that confirms Juventus re-emergence claims Journalist

Tuttosport journalist Marco Bo has commented on Juventus’ season and claims their back-to-back wins against Torino and Empoli will mean nothing if they cannot win against Benfica.

Both Serie A sides are struggling, so they were easy for Juve to beat. However, the UCL game against Benfica would be more challenging.

The Portuguese side is unbeaten in their league and the Champions League this season and must avoid a defeat to confirm their passage to the competition’s next round.

According to Bo, if Juve could transfer their domestic form to the game and secure a win, they would have proven they are now in top form.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It seems to me to be correct. Beyond how the race will end, which could reopen the discussion linked to qualification, the performance can say a lot. After the derby and Empoli, confirming the excellent performances against a higher level opponent would mean passing an important check on the health of the team. It would also be important in terms of the championship.”

Juve FC Says

We have to beat Benfica to remain in the UCL and that will take everything from our players to secure the points.

Bo is spot-on. If we can win, there will be only a few people who will not take us seriously.